Alon Big Spring refinery reports crude unit upset -filing
April 29, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

Alon Big Spring refinery reports crude unit upset -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 29 (Reuters) - Alon USA Energy’s 67,000 barrel per day (bpd) Big Spring, Texas, refinery reported a malfunction on the crude distillation unit Friday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.

The malfunction triggered flaring when inadequate cooling on the boiler feed water heat exchanger elevated the temperature in the vent gas compressor, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

A crude distillation unit does the initial refining of crude oil coming into a refinery and provides feedstock for all other units.

