Alon: No major overhauls planned at Calif refineries

HOUSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Alon USA Energy does not plan major turnaround work at its California refineries after restarting those plants early in the second quarter of 2012, company executives said in a conference call with investors on Friday. The three refineries with a combined throughput of 94,000 barrels per day (bpd) are integrated to work as one unit and were shut in the fourth quarter of 2011 due to a collapse in West Coast refining margins. The company elected to perform overhauls on the plants in first quarter of this year.