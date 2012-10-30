FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NJ Bayway refinery power seen restored in 1-2 days-PSE&G
October 30, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

NJ Bayway refinery power seen restored in 1-2 days-PSE&G

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Utility operator PSE&G expects to restore power to Phillips 66’s 238,000-barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, in 24 to 48 hours, PSE&G president Ralph La Rossa told journalists on Tuesday.

The refinery, the second-largest on the East Coast, reported a loss of power following Hurricane Sandy late on Monday. It had already shut down core operations ahead of the storm. Experts say Bayway is one of the six regional refineries that was most vulnerable to flooding or power-related glitches.

