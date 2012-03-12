FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP starting L.A. refinery crude unit overhaul -trade
March 12, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 6 years

BP starting L.A. refinery crude unit overhaul -trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 12 (Reuters) - BP Plc's 253,000
barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson,
California, was beginning a planned overhaul of a crude
distillation unit on Monday, West Coast spot market trade
sources said.	
    The refinery warned of planned flaring during the next two
weeks in a notice filed with the South Coast Air Quality
Management District. An alkylation unit is expected to be
included in the work.	
    A BP representative was not immediately available to discuss
refinery operations.

