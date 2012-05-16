FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP plans to complete Wash. refinery restart by end May -sources
May 16, 2012

BP plans to complete Wash. refinery restart by end May -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 16 (Reuters) - BP Plc plans to complete the restart of its 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery by the end of May, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The restart could wrap up before the end of the month, one of the sources said.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations.

The refinery was shut by a Feb. 17 fire in the central crude distillation unit. BP began restarting the refinery May 7, but halted the restart from May 10-15 to fix a problem discovered on the crude unit.

