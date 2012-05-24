FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP Wash. refinery still targeting end-May for return-sources
May 24, 2012

BP Wash. refinery still targeting end-May for return-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 24 (Reuters) - BP Plc’s 225,000 barrel-per-day Cherry Point, Washington refinery was still targeting the end of May to return the refinery to full production after a three-month shutdown for repairs following a February fire, sources familiar with refinery operations said Thursday.

Gasoline prices in the Portland market shot up 59 cents on Wednesday on rumors of problems with the restart.

The restart continued, the sources said, with occasional flaring as production was synchronized between restarting units.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
