BP Cherry Point refinery at normal ops -sources
May 29, 2012 / 4:51 PM

BP Cherry Point refinery at normal ops -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 29 (Reuters) - BP Plc’s 225,000-barrel-per-day Cherry Point, Washington, refinery was operating normally on Tuesday after a completing a plantwide restart, sources familiar with refinery operations said.

It was the first time the refinery had operated normally since a Feb. 17 fire in the central crude distillation unit shut the entire plant. The crude distillation unit does the initial refining of crude oil coming into the refinery and provides feedstock for all other production units.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

