BP says Whiting crude unit to come offline as part of upgrade
July 31, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

BP says Whiting crude unit to come offline as part of upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - BP Plc plans to bring the largest of three crude units at its Whiting, Indiana, refinery offline in the fourth quarter as part of a $4 billion upgrade project at the refinery, the company said in its second-quarter earnings conference call.

The upgrade project, which will enable the refinery to process more Canadian heavy crude, will be completed in the second half of 2013, it said.

The project includes the addition of a new crude distillation unit, a 100,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) coker, hydrotreating and sulfur recovery units, and improvements in infrastructure, according to the company website.

The Whiting refinery currently has 337,000 bpd capacity.

