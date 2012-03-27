FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas City officials monitoring leak from BP complex
March 27, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 6 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 27 (Reuters) - City officials were monitoring what they called a minor leak from BP Plc’s giant refining and chemical plant complex in Texas City, Texas on Tuesday morning.

Texas City Emergency Management Director Bruce Clawson said the leak was minor and posed no threat to the community as of 9 a.m. local time (1400 GMT).

It was unclear whether the leak came from BP’s 406,570-barrels-per-day Texas City refinery or the adjoining chemical plant.

A BP spokesman was not immediately available to discuss operations in Texas City.

