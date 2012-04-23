FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP Texas City HCU seen back by week end-sources
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 6:00 PM / in 5 years

BP Texas City HCU seen back by week end-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 23 (Reuters) - A hydrocracking unit (HCU) shut by April 20 thunderstorms was expected back in operation by the weekend of April 28-29 at BP Plc’s 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations. BP filed a notice with Texas pollution regulators on Sunday saying the unit would undergo maintenance through Thursday.

The April 20 shutdown triggered a fire at the Texas City refinery, which was brought under control within a half-hour. The HCU uses hydrogen to boost motor fuel production.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.