No restart date for BP Texas City FCC-sources
May 24, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

No restart date for BP Texas City FCC-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 24 (Reuters) - No restart date has been set for the restart of 125,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit No. 3 at BP Plc’s 406,570 bpd Texas City, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Thursday.

The FCC was shut early Thursday for repairs, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators. FCC No. 3, the larger of two at the Texas City refinery, began restarting Monday after being shut for a five-month overhaul.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

