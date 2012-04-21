FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-BP says Texas City hydrocracker shut by storm
#Market News
April 21, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-BP says Texas City hydrocracker shut by storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - A hydrocracking unit was shut by a lightning strike on Friday at BP Plc’s 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery, a company spokesman said.

The shutdown of the hydrocracker triggered a fire in a pipe flange on the unit. The fire was brought under control by the refinery’s fire-fighting unit, said BP spokesman Scott Dean in a statement.

There were no injuries reported due to the fire.

On Friday night, BP did not have an estimate of when the hydrocracker would restart.

A hydrocracker uses hydrogen to increase the production of motor fuel from a barrel of crude oil.

