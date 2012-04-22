FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP plans Texas City HCU repair after storm shutdown
April 22, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

BP plans Texas City HCU repair after storm shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 22 (Reuters) - BP Plc’s 406,570-barrels-per-day Texas City, Texas refinery plans to repair a hydrocracking unit after a Friday storm knocked out the HCU, a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators on Sunday showed.

The refinery began emptying the hydrocracker of feedstocks on Sunday, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Emptying the unit of feedstock could continue until Thursday morning.

Removing the feedstock is needed before repairs can begin.

The hydrocracker was shut on Friday afternoon after powerful thunderstorms knocked the unit out of production and triggered a brief fire that was brought under control a short time later. No injuries were reported due to the fire.

