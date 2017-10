March 14 (Reuters) - BP Plc said an ultracracker will resume operations beginning on Wednesday at its 406,570 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery at Texas City, Texas, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the startup activity would span through March 14 to 17.

The refinery began restarting its ultraformer 3 on Tuesday.