March 15 (Reuters) - BP Plc reported a snag in the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit 1 (FCCU 1) at its 406,570 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City, Texas, which led to excess opacity, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said it was investigating the cause of the snag.