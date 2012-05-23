FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP, EPA reach deal on Canada crude at US refinery
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 6:30 PM / in 5 years

BP, EPA reach deal on Canada crude at US refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 23 (Reuters) - BP Plc, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana regulators have reached an agreement that will allow the use of Canadian tar sands crude oil at the company’s 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, according to sources familiar with the deal.

As part of a settlement with EPA and local environmental groups, BP will install an estimated $400 million of pollution-control equipment at the refinery.

BP is within a year of finishing a $4 billion upgrade to enable the refinery to run crude from Canadian tar sands.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.