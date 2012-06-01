FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP shuts 75,000 bpd Whiting crude unit -sources
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

BP shuts 75,000 bpd Whiting crude unit -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 1 (Reuters) - BP Plc on Friday shut a 75,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit at its 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery for repairs, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The crude unit shut on Friday is the smallest of three at the refinery, the sources said. The other units can compensate for some of the lost production, but not all of it. There was no date set for restarting the unit.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

