HOUSTON, June 25 (Reuters) - A sulfur recovery unit (SRU) had returned to normal operation at BP Plc’s 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery by Monday, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The SRU was at reduced operation following a Thursday fire at the refinery, according to the sources. The blaze lasted about an hour and did no permanent damage.