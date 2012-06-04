FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-No restart date for BP Whiting refinery CDU-sources
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-No restart date for BP Whiting refinery CDU-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 4 (Reuters) - No restart date has been set for a shut crude distillation unit at BP Plc’s 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, sources familiar with operations at the refinery said on Monday.

The 75,000 bpd crude distillation unit, the smallest of three at the refinery, was shut on Friday for repairs, sources have said.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

A spokesman for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said the agency had no information about the crude unit shutdown.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.