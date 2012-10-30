UPDATE 1-BP 'about to start' major Indiana refinery work-CFO

HOUSTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - BP Plc is “about to start” major planned work on the largest crude distillation unit at its refinery in Whiting, Indiana, as part of a $4 billion upgrade, Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary told analysts on Tuesday.

The upgrade project at the 337,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery will increase the plant’s ability to process heavy Canadian crude and is slated to conclude in the second half of 2013. BP had said the large CDU work would begin in the fourth quarter this year.

Gilvary told analysts during BP’s third-quarter earnings conference call that the refinery’s capacity will be cut by more than half during the work.