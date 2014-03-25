Oil spills into Lake Michigan after BP Whiting refinery malfuction-report

March 25 (Reuters) - A malfunction at BP’s Whiting, Indiana, refinery caused an oil spill into Lake Michigan on Tuesday morning, according to a report on The Times of Northwest Indiana website.

The incident was discovered at 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the report that quoted company spokesman Scott Dean.

Dean told the paper BP was not yet know the amount of oil discharged into the lake due to the disruption in the processing unit at the refinery.

The refinery has a capacity of 405,000 barrels per day. (Reporting By Jeff Benkoe)