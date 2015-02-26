BP's Whiting, Indiana, refinery CDU shut after leak -report

Feb 25 (Reuters) - A leak caused the shutdown of a crude distillation unit (CDU) at BP Plc’s Whiting, Indiana, refinery on Wednesday, according to a report on the nwitimes news website.

The refinery continues to produce gasoline and other fuels, the report said, citing BP spokesman Scott Dean.

Reuters earlier reported the shutdown of the second-largest crude distillation unit, the Pipestill 11C, at the 413,500 barrel-per-day refinery due to a malfunction.

The company was not immediately available for comment.