NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline differentials rose about 3-4 cents a gallon on Friday, traders said, following a fire and one death at Chevron Corp’s 330,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

One trader, however, said the differentials, which are a premium or discount to the gasoline futures and underpin wholesale gasoline prices, are likely to fall back down again. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki)