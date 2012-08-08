Chevron says latest Richmond fire out within minutes

Aug 8 (Reuters) - A small fire that broke out on Wednesday morning at Chevron Corp’s fire-damaged Richmond refinery in California was put out within minutes, a Chevron spokesman said.

The Contra Costa Times had said in a report that the “flare-up” fire started at about 11:15 a.m. PDT at the #4 crude unit, where a vapor leak triggered a huge blaze on Monday.

The 245,000-barrel-per-day refinery is the second biggest in California and the crude unit is expected to be shut for up to three months for repairs.