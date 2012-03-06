Citgo says Corpus Christi, Texas, alky shut on flange leak

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday that a small flange leak on a Monday night appeared to be the cause of the shutdown the alkylation unit at the company’s 163,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery.

Water cannons at the alkylation unit went off Monday upon detection of the leak to prevent the possible release of deadly hydrofloric acid, which the unit uses to make octane-boosting gasoline blendstocks.

“A small flange leak appears to be the reason why the fire water cannons were activated,” a Citgo official said in a statement. “A community air monitoring team was sent out immediately after the alarm sounded. Nothing was detected by Citgo and city employees. There were no injuries to employees. At no point was the community in any danger.”