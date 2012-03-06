FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citgo says Corpus Christi, Texas, alky shut on flange leak
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

Citgo says Corpus Christi, Texas, alky shut on flange leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday that a small flange leak on a Monday night appeared to be the cause of the shutdown the alkylation unit at the company’s 163,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery.

Water cannons at the alkylation unit went off Monday upon detection of the leak to prevent the possible release of deadly hydrofloric acid, which the unit uses to make octane-boosting gasoline blendstocks.

“A small flange leak appears to be the reason why the fire water cannons were activated,” a Citgo official said in a statement. “A community air monitoring team was sent out immediately after the alarm sounded. Nothing was detected by Citgo and city employees. There were no injuries to employees. At no point was the community in any danger.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.