Citgo Corpus Christi refinery report leak -agency
March 23, 2012 / 7:25 PM / 6 years ago

Citgo Corpus Christi refinery report leak -agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Mar 23 (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp’s 163,000-barrel-per-day Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery reported a process leak that triggered an alarm in the refinery’s East Plant on Friday, according to a notice filed with Corpus Christi Local Emergency Planning- Committee.

Similar notices filed earlier this month have indicated releases from the refinery’s hydrofluoric acid alkylation unit, which was shut between March 6 and 12 following a March 5 release that forced nearby residents to remain indoors and has triggered investigations of process safety management at the refinery by two federal agencies.

Friday’s leak lasted for 6 minutes before the all-clear was sounded, according to the Local Emergency Planning Committee.

