Citgo's Corpus Christi output not hit by acid release
May 16, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

Citgo's Corpus Christi output not hit by acid release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp said there was no impact to production at the 163,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery following a hydrofluoric acid release in its East Plant late Tuesday.

The company said on Wednesday, the problem was rectified without no injuries reported due to the incident.

Citgo said the release occurred while opening a valve to transfer the acid to an alkylation unit.

The company had earlier said some units at the plant were undergoing turnaround maintenance.

