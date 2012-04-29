FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2012 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

Citgo overhauls Corpus Christi East units -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 29 (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp’s 163,000 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery was performing maintenance on units in its East Plant, according to a notice the refinery filed with Corpus Christi Local Emergency Planning Committee on Saturday.

The refinery said there were would be flaring from the East Plant on Saturday and Sunday due to the planned overhaul. The filing did identify which units were being worked on.

Citgo is the U.S. refining subsidiary of Venezuela’s state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA.

