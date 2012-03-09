FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 6 years

Conoco to shut Wash. refinery for work-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips' 
100,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery
plans to begin shutting down for a planned overhaul of all
refinery units except the boilers and flare on Friday, according
to a notice filed with Washington state pollution regulators.	
    The notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency did not
state the length of the planned overhaul, but West Coast spot
market traders have said it could be at least six weeks.	
    Conoco has not told the agency of any significant shift in
the start date of the overhaul, according to notices filed
through Friday morning.

