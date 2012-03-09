Conoco to shut Wash. refinery for work-filing

HOUSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips' 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery plans to begin shutting down for a planned overhaul of all refinery units except the boilers and flare on Friday, according to a notice filed with Washington state pollution regulators. The notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency did not state the length of the planned overhaul, but West Coast spot market traders have said it could be at least six weeks. Conoco has not told the agency of any significant shift in the start date of the overhaul, according to notices filed through Friday morning.