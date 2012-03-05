Conoco to shut Washington refinery for overhaul -sources

March 5 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips’ 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery will be shut by the weekend for a plantwide overhaul scheduled to last up to 45 days, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

Gasoline premiums in the Los Angeles spot market jumped 10 cents on Monday due to the planned work coming at the same time BP Plc’s 225,000-bpd Cherry Point, Washington, refinery is shut for repairs.

A Conoco representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.