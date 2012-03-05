FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Conoco to shut Washington refinery for overhaul -sources
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Conoco to shut Washington refinery for overhaul -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips’ 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery will be shut by the weekend for a plantwide overhaul scheduled to last up to 45 days, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

Gasoline premiums in the Los Angeles spot market jumped 10 cents on Monday due to the planned work coming at the same time BP Plc’s 225,000-bpd Cherry Point, Washington, refinery is shut for repairs.

A Conoco spokesman declined to discuss the refinery’s maintenance schedule.

