Conoco completes work at Wash. refinery; begins LA overhaul
April 23, 2012 / 5:20 PM / in 5 years

Conoco completes work at Wash. refinery; begins LA overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 23 (Reuters) - Conoco Phillips has
completed a plant-wide overhaul of its 100,000 barrel per day
(bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery, a company spokesman said
on Monday.	
    Conoco added it has also started maintenance at its 139,000
bpd Los Angeles refinery, which has plants in the Los Angeles
suburbs of Wilmington and Carson, California, performing an
overhaul of undisclosed units, said spokesman Rich Johnson.	
    The Ferndale refinery began work on March 9, roiling West
Coast spot refined products markets who were also dealing with
the shutdown of BP Plc's 225,000 bpd Cherry Point,
Washington, refinery due to a February fire.

