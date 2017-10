HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips 120,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) Rodeo, California, refinery was performing maintenance on Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

West Coast spot market trade sources said the work was concentrated at the Santa Maria, California, plant of the Rodeo refinery and could last up to 30 days.

Conoco does not disclose details of maintenance work at its refineries.