Conoco JV Illinois refinery report gasoline unit upset-filing
April 1, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 6 years ago

Conoco JV Illinois refinery report gasoline unit upset-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 1 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips' 356,000
barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture refinery in Wood River,
Illinois, reported a gasoline unit malfunction on Saturday,
according to a notice the refinery filed with Illinois pollution
regulators.	
    The malfunction in a wet gas compressor on a
gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit triggered
flaring at the refinery. A refinery's safety flare is activated
when hydrocarbons cannot be processed normally through refining
units.	
    The Wood River refinery is a joint venture between Conoco
and Cenovus Energy Inc.

