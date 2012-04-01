Conoco JV Illinois refinery report gasoline unit upset-filing

HOUSTON, April 1 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips' 356,000 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture refinery in Wood River, Illinois, reported a gasoline unit malfunction on Saturday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Illinois pollution regulators. The malfunction in a wet gas compressor on a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit triggered flaring at the refinery. A refinery's safety flare is activated when hydrocarbons cannot be processed normally through refining units. The Wood River refinery is a joint venture between Conoco and Cenovus Energy Inc.