ConocoPhillips reports flaring at NJ refinery after FCCU upset-filing
March 26, 2012 / 1:10 AM / in 6 years

ConocoPhillips reports flaring at NJ refinery after FCCU upset-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips reported flaring that exceeded its permits at its 238,000 barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, after an upset in the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit over the weekend, according to a filing with state regulators.

Sunday’s filing said the facility went beyond the 3 minute flaring limit in a 30 minute period due to an upset at the 145,000 bpd cat plant unit. As of the filing, the incident was ongoing.

According to the Linden Police Department, the excessive flaring prompted numerous calls by resident. A spokesman for ConocoPhillips was not immediately available.

