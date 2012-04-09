FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConocoPhillip's Garland won't comment on Trainer
April 9, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 6 years

ConocoPhillip's Garland won't comment on Trainer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of ConocoPhillips’ newly minted downstream spinoff told analysts in its inaugural conference call that he would not comment on negotiations for the sales of its 185,000 barrel per day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania.

Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland said the new company will continue to shore up its refining portfolio and there may be additional portfolio actions in addition to the two refineries currently on the sales block -- Trainer and Alliance in Louisiana.

