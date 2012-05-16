FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regina refinery fire has no production impact
May 16, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

Regina refinery fire has no production impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16 (Reuters) - A fire late on Tuesday in a pumphouse at the 100,000 barrel-per- day Consumers’ Co-operative Refineries Ltd refinery in Regina, Saskatchewan, caused little damage and will not limit production from the facility, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The fire, which caused no injuries, was quickly extinguished and came as the refinery was approaching the end on a maintenance turnaround that began in mid-April.

“We’ll up to full capacity again very shortly,” said Daryl Oshanek, a spokesman for the refinery.

