Regina refinery fire has no production impact

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16 (Reuters) - A fire late on Tuesday in a pumphouse at the 100,000 barrel-per- day Consumers’ Co-operative Refineries Ltd refinery in Regina, Saskatchewan, caused little damage and will not limit production from the facility, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The fire, which caused no injuries, was quickly extinguished and came as the refinery was approaching the end on a maintenance turnaround that began in mid-April.

“We’ll up to full capacity again very shortly,” said Daryl Oshanek, a spokesman for the refinery.