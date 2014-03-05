FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Cosmo cuts March crude refining by 7 pct
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Cosmo cuts March crude refining by 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Wednesday that it cut the amount of crude it plans to refine in March by 7 percent amid slowing domestic demand.

The company plans to refine 440,000 barrels per day (2,168,000 kilolitres) this month, down from an earlier plan of 475,000 bpd (2,343,000 kl), the company said in a statement, adding it would try hard to export gas oil to offset domestic demand.

The company also said it refined 437,000 bpd of crude in February, lower than its previous plan of 444,000 bpd.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.