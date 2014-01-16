FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Cosmo Oil to refine 12 pct more crude in Jan
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Cosmo Oil to refine 12 pct more crude in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Thursday it planned to refine 12 percent more crude oil in January from a year earlier as its main Chiba refinery, which was shut a year ago, is in operation this month.

The company would refine 422,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in January, a company spokesman said. The company added that sluggish domestic demand had prompted it to trim its initial refining plan by 9 percent.

The Tokyo-based firm operates three refineries in Japan with total crude refining capacity of 495,000 bpd. It has no plans for refinery maintenance in January-March, the spokesman added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.