Japan's Cosmo Oil to shut 3 CDUs for maintenance
March 23, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 6 years

Japan's Cosmo Oil to shut 3 CDUs for maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co said
on Friday it has set the schedule for planned maintenance for three of its six
crude distillation units (CDUs) in 2012.	
    Following is a table of the company's CDU maintenance schedule for 2012,
according to the company. Capacity is shown in thousand barrels per day.  	
      	
   Refinery   Unit   Capacity                 Shutdown period 	
      Chiba    No1     100.0                  Sept 22-Nov 16  	
      Chiba    No2     120.0                  April 19-June 28 	
 Yokkaichi     No5      50.0                  Oct 1-Nov 14  	
 Yokkaichi     No6      75.0                  None             	
      Sakai    No1     100.0                  None                              
                 	
    Sakaide    No1     110.0                  None	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

