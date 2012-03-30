Japan's Cosmo Oil restarts quake-hit Chiba CDU

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co said it resumed commercial operations at the 120,000 barrels per day No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its quake-hit Chiba refinery on Friday.

The move marks the first CDU operations at the refinery since fire engulfed 17 of its 25 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks following last year’s massive earthquake.

The company expects to resume normal operations of the CDU within two days and to run it at a rate of about 90,000 bpd, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)