FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Cosmo Oil to restart last quake-hit CDU
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 20, 2012 / 4:15 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Cosmo Oil to restart last quake-hit CDU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Friday it has begun preparations to restart the 100,000 barrels per day No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its quake-hit Chiba refinery, after getting local government approval.

The other 120,000 bpd Chiba No.2 CDU resumed operations on March 30. The company will restore the operations of both CDUs at the 220,000 bpd refinery for the first time since the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.