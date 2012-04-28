FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Cosmo Oil resumes ops of quake-hit Chiba CDU
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 28, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Cosmo Oil resumes ops of quake-hit Chiba CDU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co said it has restarted the 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 220,000 bpd Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, on Saturday, marking the first operations in more than 13 months after the facility was shut following a massive earthquake.

Last year’s quake had shut several refinery CDUs in eastern Japan, and the No.1 CDU was the last one that had remained shut. Cosmo had restarted the other 120,000 bpd Chiba No.2 CDU on March 30.

Cosmo had delayed the shutdown of the No.2 Chiba CDU for maintenance from the original scheduled date of April 19 due to a delay in getting local authorities’ approval for restarting the No.1 CDU.

Cosmo still has not set the start date of turnaround for the No.2 CDU, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Lane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.