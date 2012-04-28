Japan Cosmo Oil resumes ops of quake-hit Chiba CDU

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co said it has restarted the 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 220,000 bpd Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, on Saturday, marking the first operations in more than 13 months after the facility was shut following a massive earthquake.

Last year’s quake had shut several refinery CDUs in eastern Japan, and the No.1 CDU was the last one that had remained shut. Cosmo had restarted the other 120,000 bpd Chiba No.2 CDU on March 30.

Cosmo had delayed the shutdown of the No.2 Chiba CDU for maintenance from the original scheduled date of April 19 due to a delay in getting local authorities’ approval for restarting the No.1 CDU.

Cosmo still has not set the start date of turnaround for the No.2 CDU, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Lane)