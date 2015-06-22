FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2015 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

Japan's Cosmo Oil: Chiba CDU continues operations after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Tuesday the 100,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at the 220,000 bpd Chiba refinery was still operating after an on-the-ground gas pipeline caught fire the previous night.

The fire was extinguished by late Monday and there were no injuries, the company said. Two secondary units were shut down after the fire, a company spokesman said, without identifying the units. The 120,000 bpd No.2 CDU at the refinery is shut for planned maintenance. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)

