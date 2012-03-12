Japan Cosmo Oil seen shutting 5 CDUs in 2012-sources

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co is likely to shut at least five of its six crude distillation units (CDUs) in 2012 for maintenance-related shutdowns, industry sources said. There is a chance that Sakai No.1 CDU may be shut for a short time during the summer-autumn period when secondary units are due for scheduled maintenance, they said. A company spokesman said the refinery maintenance schedule had not been set. The Sakaide CDU needs to be shut for up to two weeks in spring due to maintenance on secondary units, they added. The sources said Chiba No.1 CDU would schedule maintenance in autumn but may also be shut this spring in addition. Two CDUs at Yokkaichi plant are set to enter maintenance in autumn, with a long shutdown for one of the CDUs, and a short one for the other, the sources said. Chiba refinery has resumed partial refining operations from Jan. 12 for the first time since fire engulfed 17 of its 25 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks following a massive earthquake last March. But the two CDUs at Chiba plant still remain shut. The company aims to resume operations of the No.2 unit by the end of this month and start up the remaining No.1 CDU from April. Following is a table of the company's CDU maintenance schedule for 2012, according to the sources. Capacity is shown in thousand barrels per day. Refinery Unit Capacity Shutdown period Chiba No1 100.0 autumn 1-2 months Chiba No2 120.0 spring 1-2 months Yokkaichi No5 50.0 autumn Yokkaichi No6 75.0 autumn Sakai No1 100.0 ossibly short time in summer-autumn Sakaide No1 110.0 1 to 2 weeks in spring (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)