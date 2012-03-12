FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Cosmo Oil seen shutting 5 CDUs in 2012-sources
March 12, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 6 years

Japan Cosmo Oil seen shutting 5 CDUs in 2012-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co 
is likely to shut at least five of its six crude distillation units (CDUs) in
2012 for maintenance-related shutdowns, industry sources said.	
    There is a chance that Sakai No.1 CDU may be shut for a short time during
the summer-autumn period when secondary units are due for scheduled maintenance,
they said.	
    A company spokesman said the refinery maintenance schedule had not been set.	
    The Sakaide CDU needs to be shut for up to two weeks in spring due to
maintenance on secondary units, they added.	
    The sources said Chiba No.1 CDU would schedule maintenance in autumn but 
may also be shut this spring in addition. Two CDUs at Yokkaichi plant are set to
enter maintenance in autumn, with a long shutdown for one of the CDUs, and a
short one for the other, the sources said.	
    Chiba refinery has resumed partial refining operations from Jan. 12 for the
first time since fire engulfed 17 of its 25 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks
following a massive earthquake last March. 	
    But the two CDUs at Chiba plant still remain shut. The company aims to
resume operations of the No.2 unit by the end of this month and start up the
remaining No.1 CDU from April.	
    Following is a table of the company's CDU maintenance schedule for 2012,
according to the sources. Capacity is shown in thousand barrels per day.	
    	
   Refinery   Unit   Capacity                       Shutdown period
      Chiba    No1     100.0                     autumn 1-2 months 
      Chiba    No2     120.0                      spring 1-2 months
 Yokkaichi     No5      50.0                                autumn 
 Yokkaichi     No6      75.0                                 autumn
      Sakai    No1     100.0   ossibly short time in summer-autumn 
                                                                   
    Sakaide    No1     110.0                 1 to 2 weeks in spring
 	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

