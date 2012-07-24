Japan's Cosmo Oil delays Chiba CDU restart to Aug

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Tuesday it was delaying the restart of the 120,000 barrels per day No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, to August or later from the previous goal of late July.

The delay is due in part to an ongoing investigation into an asphalt leak into the sea at the refinery in late June, a company spokesman said.

The company still has no schedule for the restart of the other 100,000 bpd No.1 CDU at the 220,000 bpd Chiba refinery after a maintenance shutdown in mid-May, he said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)