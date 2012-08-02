Japan Cosmo: restart of Chiba CDUs unlikely until Sept

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co is unlikely to be able to restart two crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 220,000 barrels per day Chiba refinery until mid-September at the earliest, an executive at the company said on Thursday.

The restart has been delayed due to an ongoing investigation into an asphalt leak into the sea at the refinery in late June. There will be no restart until the result of the investigation is known in mid-September at the earliest, Managing Executive Officer Satoshi Miyamoto told reporters.

He said he expects it to be hard to restart the two CDUs by the end of September due to the need to allow time for necessary precautions to be taken against such an incident in future. The two CDUs have been kept shut since May. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)