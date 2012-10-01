FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Cosmo Oil starts Yokkaichi CDU turnaround
October 1, 2012

Japan's Cosmo Oil starts Yokkaichi CDU turnaround

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co said it
started a scheduled maintenance on the 90,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) No.5 crude
distillation unit (CDU) at its Yokkaichi refinery in western Japan on Monday.
    The maintenance is set to last until Nov. 14, a company spokeswoman said.
    Cosmo Oil, which operates four domestic refineries with a total capacity of
635,000 barrels per day, has been unable to restart its biggest 220,000 bpd
Chiba refinery since May due in part to an asphalt leak from the refinery into
the sea. It hopes to restart refining operations at Chiba by the end of this
year. 
    The shutdown of one of the two CDUs at the 175,000 bpd Yokkaichi refinery
has reduced the company's operating CDU capacity to 325,000 bpd.    

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

