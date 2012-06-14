CORRECTED-CVR Coffeyville fertizer plant reports flaring, unplanned work

(Corrects throughout to show unplanned maintenance at CVR Partners fertilizer plant, not CVR Energy’s refinery)

June 14 (Reuters) - CVR Partners said unplanned maintenance triggered flaring at its Coffeyville, Kansas, fertilizer plant on Wednesday, according to a filing with regulators.

“There has been unplanned maintenance at the facility which has caused a release of ammonia from the UAN flare,” the filing with the U.S. National Response Center said.

CVR also operates a 115,700 bpd refinery located near the fertizer plant, which was not impacted by the unplanned work. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)