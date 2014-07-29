FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire breaks out at CVR Coffeyville, Kansas refinery; 4 injured -NewsChannel 8
#Energy
July 29, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Fire breaks out at CVR Coffeyville, Kansas refinery; 4 injured -NewsChannel 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at CVR Energy Inc’s 115,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas, just after midnight on Tuesday, news website NewsChannel 8 reported.

The fire, which injured four people at the refinery, was put out in about an hour, the report said.

“The victims have varying degrees of burns and were taken to a hospital,” NewsChannel 8 (ktul.com) said in the report.

The cause of the fire was not known, according to the report. (Reporting by Debasis Mohapatra in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
